Két legenda is videóüzenetben buzdította a ma este pályára lépő csapatokat

M. B.M. B.
2024.06.14. 20:02
Címkék
Dennis Schröder Eb 2024 Sir Alex Ferguson

Hazai oldalról a tavalyi kosárlabda-világbajnokságot megnyerő német válogatott sztárja, Dennis Schröder, míg skót részről az ikonikus edző, Sir Alex Ferguson biztatta a játékosokat.

 

 

