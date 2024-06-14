Két legenda is videóüzenetben buzdította a ma este pályára lépő csapatokat

Magyar foci
Külföldi foci
Kézilabda
Egyéni
Csapat
Belépés
Nemzeti Sportrádió
Hazai oldalról a tavalyi kosárlabda-világbajnokságot megnyerő német válogatott sztárja, Dennis Schröder, míg skót részről az ikonikus edző, Sir Alex Ferguson biztatta a játékosokat.
💬 A message from Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of the opening match 🏴#EURO2024 | #GERSCO pic.twitter.com/Czy1fxRSuO— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 14, 2024
💬 A message from Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of the opening match 🏴#EURO2024 | #GERSCO pic.twitter.com/Czy1fxRSuO
💬🏀 Dennis Schröder with a message for the host nation before kick-off 🇩🇪#EURO2024 | #GERSCO pic.twitter.com/PDhSUtVua6— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 14, 2024
💬🏀 Dennis Schröder with a message for the host nation before kick-off 🇩🇪#EURO2024 | #GERSCO pic.twitter.com/PDhSUtVua6