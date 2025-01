Fehérvár: jövő hétfőn írhat alá a válogatott védő – sajtóhír

🚨🇬🇪Aleksandre Kalandadze to sign for Fehérvár!



Kalandadze's agent confirmed to https://t.co/v59hdcyOPE that the Hungarian side has already booked a medical for the player who will depart Dinamo Tbilisi.🔜🇭🇺



The 2-time Georgian int CB previously spent a year on loan at Diósgyőr pic.twitter.com/UFoBA8ByQd