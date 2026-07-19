Videó: a spanyol szurkolók ugrálással hangolódnak Madridban és New Yorkban is

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Thousands of Spain fans are gathered in Madrid and ready for their FIFA World Cup Final 🇪🇸(via IG/estadiodirecto) pic.twitter.com/gzxK1D9Js4— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026
Thousands of Spain fans are gathered in Madrid and ready for their FIFA World Cup Final 🇪🇸(via IG/estadiodirecto) pic.twitter.com/gzxK1D9Js4
Spain fans are bringing the ENERGY to the FIFA World Cup Final(via IG/luzpropia_psicologia) pic.twitter.com/VYbHTvDEv7— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026
Spain fans are bringing the ENERGY to the FIFA World Cup Final(via IG/luzpropia_psicologia) pic.twitter.com/VYbHTvDEv7