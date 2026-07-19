Az amerikai himnuszt Jennifer Hudson adta elő

Magyar foci
Külföldi foci
Kézi
Egyéni
Csapat
Belépés
Nemzeti Sportrádió
🇺🇸🎤 Jennifer Hudson delivers a breathtaking rendition of the United States national anthem ahead of the FIFA World Cup Final.A fitting start to football's biggest stage. 🏆✨#FIFAWorldCup #WorldCupFinal #ESPARG #Spain #Argentina pic.twitter.com/RfeJmIqLFj— FIFA World Cup 2026 (@CinemaSporty) July 19, 2026
🇺🇸🎤 Jennifer Hudson delivers a breathtaking rendition of the United States national anthem ahead of the FIFA World Cup Final.A fitting start to football's biggest stage. 🏆✨#FIFAWorldCup #WorldCupFinal #ESPARG #Spain #Argentina pic.twitter.com/RfeJmIqLFj
A himnuszt ide kattintva hallgathatja meg!