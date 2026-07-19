Nemzeti Sportrádió

A záróünnepség végén Tom Cruise mondott beszédet

B. A. P.B. A. P.
2026.07.19. 20:59
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foci vb 2026 vb-döntő Tom Cruise
Megemlítette többek között a futball és a világbajnokság erejét, s közös ünneplésre hívott mindenkit.
Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026
Tom Cruise (Fotó: Getty Images)

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foci vb 2026 vb-döntő Tom Cruise
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