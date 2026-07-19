A záróünnepség végén Tom Cruise mondott beszédet

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Tom Cruise gives an inspirational speech while opening the FIFA #WorldCup final: "So as we gather for one final chapter, let us celebrate a tournament that brought the world together. Let us celebrate each other. This is football. This is unity. This is greatness."(via FOX) pic.twitter.com/xNxQPhnaqA— Variety (@Variety) July 19, 2026
Tom Cruise gives an inspirational speech while opening the FIFA #WorldCup final: "So as we gather for one final chapter, let us celebrate a tournament that brought the world together. Let us celebrate each other. This is football. This is unity. This is greatness."(via FOX) pic.twitter.com/xNxQPhnaqA
ONLIVE SZÖVEGES TUDÓSÍTÁS ITT! – KÖVESSE A VILÁGBAJNOKI DÖNTŐT PERCRŐL PERCRE A NEMZETI SPORTTAL!