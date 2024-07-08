Sportrádió

Bukayo Saka már nyolcadik az angol góllövőlistán

2024.07.08. 20:40
A 22 éves Bukayo Saka már négy gólt szerzett nagy tornán (Európa-bajnokság, világbajnokság). Ezzel már a nyolcadik helyen áll az angol válogatott játékosok között, az első helyen Gary Lineker és Harry Kane nyomul tíz-tíz góllal.

 

