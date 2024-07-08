Bukayo Saka már nyolcadik az angol góllövőlistán

A 22 éves Bukayo Saka már négy gólt szerzett nagy tornán (Európa-bajnokság, világbajnokság). Ezzel már a nyolcadik helyen áll az angol válogatott játékosok között, az első helyen Gary Lineker és Harry Kane nyomul tíz-tíz góllal.
Do you realise how ridiculous this is at 22-years-old?
Bukayo Saka is England’s eighth all time top goal scorer at major tournaments.
I’m not even exaggerating when I say he has the ability to top this list if he carries on performing at the world class level he’s currently at.… pic.twitter.com/qlbyTotNnp