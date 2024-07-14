Sportrádió

A vasárnap az angolok kedvence

2024.07.14. 19:53
Az angol labdarúgó-válogatott a vasárnapi meccseinek 82 százalékát megnyerte. Ezen a napon van a legjobb győzelmi mutatója az angoloknak.

