A holland utánpótlás-válogatottban játszott, most a hollandok ellen készül

2024.07.06. 07:55
Ferdi Kadioglu még Cody Gakpóval is együtt viselte a narancssárga mezt, de most ellenfelek lesznek Berlinben. A törökök hármasában nincs kétség afelől, hogy jól választott-e.

 

