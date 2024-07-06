A holland utánpótlás-válogatottban játszott, most a hollandok ellen készül

Magyar foci
Ferdi Kadioglu még Cody Gakpóval is együtt viselte a narancssárga mezt, de most ellenfelek lesznek Berlinben. A törökök hármasában nincs kétség afelől, hogy jól választott-e.
Ferdi Kadıoğlu (24) actually played for the Netherlands youth team with Cody Gakpo... On Saturday, they will go head-to-head in the #EURO2024 quarter-finals.pic.twitter.com/k8VfUjsdTZ— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) July 5, 2024
Ferdi Kadıoğlu (24) actually played for the Netherlands youth team with Cody Gakpo... On Saturday, they will go head-to-head in the #EURO2024 quarter-finals.pic.twitter.com/k8VfUjsdTZ
pic.twitter.com/yrDMj60ySG— Ferdi Kadıoğlu (@Fekadioglu) July 5, 2024
pic.twitter.com/yrDMj60ySG