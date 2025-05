Gary Anderson leget sem veszített a döntőben, megvédte címét Sindelfingenben

ANDERSON GOES BACK-TO-BACK! 🏆



Gary Anderson retains the Elten Safety Shoes European Darts Grand Prix title!



The Flying Scotsman produces a ruthless display to whitewash Andrew Gilding 8-0 and continue his love-affair with the Glaspalast!



📺 https://t.co/YyBPPwoMK8 #ET6 pic.twitter.com/qNLP3FgkBR