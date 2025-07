Littler és Rock is nagy meccsen jutott be az elődöntőbe Blackpoolban

164 TO WIN IT!!!! 🔥



RIDICULOUS FROM JOSH ROCK... 👏



A perfect finish to an incredible performance as he reaches the Betfred World Matchplay Semi-Finals in Blackpool, beating Gerwyn Price 16-11.



📺 https://t.co/ZboV9dF4Ji #MatchplayDarts | QF pic.twitter.com/2kTBEleaN6