Szoboszlai a PL-forduló álomcsapatában két szaklapnál

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | Team of the week



There were so many individual performances in the Premier League this weekend that caught our eye! 🤩



None were more impressive than James Maddison, who earned our Player of the week award thanks to a brilliant display at the Etihad. 💫 pic.twitter.com/JpgUglQIAE