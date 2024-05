Cristiano Ronaldo olyat tett, amire korábban senki nem volt képes

🟡 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐋 🔵



Cristiano Ronaldo breaks the Saudi League Record for most goals in a season 🤩

He reached now 35 Goals/31 Games. 🔥



The FIRST EVER To Be

THE LEAGUE TOP SCORER

of 4 Different Countries! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/1XxJ99Tfgq