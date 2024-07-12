Sportrádió

Nemzeti Sportrádió

Keresés
Menü

Spanyolország már csak egy gólra az Eb-rekordtól

B. A. P.B. A. P.
Vágólapra másolva!
2024.07.12. 20:52
Címkék
gól Eb 2024 foci Eb 2024

A spanyolok 13 gólt szereztek eddig a tornán. Az Eb-rekord 1984-ban született, amikor a franciák 14 találattal zártak.

 

gól Eb 2024 foci Eb 2024
Legfrissebb hírek
Ezek is érdekelhetik