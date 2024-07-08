Sportrádió

Ivan Toney mozdulatát sokan leutánozták

2024.07.08. 22:32
Az angol válogatott Ivan Toney úgy lőtte tizenegyesét Svájc ellen, hogy nem nézte a labdát. Ezt aztán megismételte kosarazás és dartsozás közben is. De az angol támadó mozdulata másokat is megihletett.

 

