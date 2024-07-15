Sportrádió

Nemzeti Sportrádió

Keresés
Menü

Az angolok visszaértek Londonba

B. A. P.B. A. P.
Vágólapra másolva!
2024.07.15. 17:01
Fotó: Getty Images
Címkék
Eb 2024 angol válogatott foci Eb 2024

Elsőként Gareth Southgate szövetségi kapitány szállt le a gépről, őt követték a játékosok.

 

Eb 2024 angol válogatott foci Eb 2024
Legfrissebb hírek
Ezek is érdekelhetik