Anglia kevesebb helyzetet teremtett, mint Horvátország

B. A. P.B. A. P.
2024.07.14. 23:39
Eb 2024 statisztika foci Eb 2024

A várható gólok (xG) tekintetében Anglia a torna során 6.43-ig jutott, míg a csoportkörből tovább sem jutó horvátok 7.1-gyel búcsúztak.

Az angolok az elsők, akik sorozatban két Eb-döntőt elvesztettek. 

