Anglia kevesebb helyzetet teremtett, mint Horvátország

A várható gólok (xG) tekintetében Anglia a torna során 6.43-ig jutott, míg a csoportkörből tovább sem jutó horvátok 7.1-gyel búcsúztak.
England created less xG at Euro 2024 (6.43) than Croatia (7.10).Croatia went out at the Group Stage.— The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) July 14, 2024
Az angolok az elsők, akik sorozatban két Eb-döntőt elvesztettek.
2 - England have become the first nation in UEFA European Championship history to lose consecutive finals. Bridesmaids. pic.twitter.com/VkYq0Gj7CZ— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 14, 2024
