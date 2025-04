A harmadik European Tour-győzelmét arató Martin Schindler nyert Grazban

SMITH SETS UP SCHINDLER CLASH!



Ross Smith fends off a late fightback from Ryan Joyce to complete a 7-4 victory and progress to the final in Graz!



He threatened to seal the deal with a nine-darter, but a 12-dart hold will do for Smudger!



