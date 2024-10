Luke Humphries Mike De Deckerrel vívja a döntőt Leicesterben

LUKE HUMPHRIES REACHES THE FINAL ONCE AGAIN!



What a display of darts from the world number one! 🔥



Luke Humphries powers past Ryan Joyce, winning 3-0 in sets and only dropping 3 legs in the process. What a game! 🥶https://t.co/BtWBaRnhB5#WGPDarts | SF pic.twitter.com/WmUnwcA1ec