A nagy liverpooli balhé – Slot nem nyilatkozott, Van Dijk szóba hozta a játékvezetőt… Képek, videók!

📌 3 red cards were given at the end of Everton vs Liverpool:

✅ Curtis Jones

✅ Doucoure

✅ Arne Slot

😡 Jones chased Doucoure down after the Everton man ran to celebrate in front of Liverpool fans.

😡 Slot was shown red for not letting go of referee Michael Oliver's hand pic.twitter.com/hMa5N1nAxn