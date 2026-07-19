Már szombaton ellepték New Yorkot az argentin szurkolók – videó

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🇦🇷 ABSOLUTE MADNESS IN NYC RIGHT NOW!🗽Times Square is completely overrun by Argentines — they shut down every street around it because the crowd is INSANE!🔥 What’s going on?! This energy is next level! pic.twitter.com/3H6HrMIQOC— FIFA World Cup Stats (@alimo_philip) July 19, 2026
🇦🇷 ABSOLUTE MADNESS IN NYC RIGHT NOW!🗽Times Square is completely overrun by Argentines — they shut down every street around it because the crowd is INSANE!🔥 What’s going on?! This energy is next level! pic.twitter.com/3H6HrMIQOC
Argentina fans have taken over Times Square the night before the 2026 World Cup Final 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/lj83pB7WaL— Ultras Clips (@ultras_clips) July 19, 2026
Argentina fans have taken over Times Square the night before the 2026 World Cup Final 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/lj83pB7WaL