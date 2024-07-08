N'Golo Kantéval bevehetetlen a franciák kapuja

Magyar foci
Franciaország nem kapott gólt abban a 451 percben, amikor N'Golo Kanté a pályán volt. Ez a legtöbb perc, amelyet egy európai játékos pályán töltött nagy tornán anélkül, hogy csapata gólt kapjon.
France have conceded 0 goals in the 451 minutes N'Golo Kanté has been on the pitch at #EURO2024 🤯It's the most minutes played by a European player at a major international tournament without conceding a goal with them on the pitch. 👏(via @OptaJoe) pic.twitter.com/TS76Cl4OGv— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) July 8, 2024
