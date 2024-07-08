Sportrádió

N'Golo Kantéval bevehetetlen a franciák kapuja

2024.07.08. 20:16
Franciaország nem kapott gólt abban a 451 percben, amikor N'Golo Kanté a pályán volt. Ez a legtöbb perc, amelyet egy európai játékos pályán töltött nagy tornán anélkül, hogy csapata gólt kapjon.

 

