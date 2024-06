Az öngólok és a távoli gólok mellett a gyors találatok hódítanak az Eb-n

Three of the five fastest goals scored in the history of the European Championships have been scored at Euro 2024:



◉ 0:23 - Bajrami vs. 🇮🇹 (2024)

◎ 1:07 - Kirichenko vs. 🇬🇷 (2004)

◉ 1:13 - Tielemans vs. 🇷🇴 (2024)

◎ 1:22 - Forsberg vs. 🇵🇱 (2021)

◉ 1:32 - Kvaratskhelia vs. 🇵🇹… pic.twitter.com/qsyKCyjofY