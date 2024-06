NBA: Dallasban is nyert, egy meccsre a bajnoki címtől a Boston

JT, JB COMBINE FOR 61 IN GAME 3 ☘️



Tatum: 31 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST

Brown: 30 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST



Celtics take commanding 3-0 lead in the #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV... Game 4 is Friday at 8:30pm/et on ABC! pic.twitter.com/MMEEPwijMB