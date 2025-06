Hatalmas fordítások, parádés cserejátékosok – négy meccs után még nyílt az NBA döntője

ALEX CARUSO IN TONIGHT'S WIN:



⛈️ 20 points (2nd 20-PT game of Finals)

⛈️ 5 steals

⛈️ 7-9 from the field



He's the first player to record 20+ PTS and 5+ STL off the bench in a Finals game since 1974 🤯