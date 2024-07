Spain 🇪🇸 started #EURO2024 on 8th place in FIFA ranking.



Since then they've already jumped over POR 🇵🇹, NED 🇳🇱 and BEL 🇧🇪, and are now back in Top 5 looking to attack the position in Top 3.



1 🇦🇷 1880

2 🇫🇷 1835

3 🇧🇷 1788.86

4 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 1788.84

5 🇪🇸 1777

6 🇧🇪 1772

7 🇳🇱 1737

8 🇵🇹 1735