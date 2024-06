Kiderült, kik vezetik a spanyol–grúzt és az angol–szlovákot

UEFA EURO 2024 - Referee appointments - 30 June 2024

Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler will be in charge of England - Slovakia, observed by committe member B. Kuipers.

In the other game, Letexier will be in the middle for Spain - Georgia.https://t.co/0KFQwoVYF5 pic.twitter.com/6iGpDtoyYG