NBA: közel negyvenpontos győzelemmel maradt életben a Dallas

The Mavs won Game 4 by 38 points (122-84), the third-largest margin of victory in NBA Finals history.



The top five:



1. 1998, Game 3: 42 (CHI 96, UTA 54)

2. 2008, Game 6: 39 (BOS 131, LAL 92)

3. Tonight

4. 2013, Game 3: 36 (SAS 113, MIA 77)

5. 1978, Game 6: 35 (WAS 117, SEA 82) pic.twitter.com/WKIS0DXnC3