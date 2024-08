Megegyeztek a klubok, Németh András Münsterbe igazol – sajtóhír

🚨 🇭🇺 Agreement found on a loan without option to buy between SC Preussen Munster & #HSV for András Németh after concrete talks revealed on Tuesday!

🏥 Németh will make medical tests this evening in order to complete his one-year move on loan from Hamburger SV.

✍🏼 Signing Day… https://t.co/KaFxtKN0qx pic.twitter.com/erN65MQbXV