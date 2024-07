Spain have beaten the host nation at a major international tournament for the first time in their history.



◎ 1-1 vs. Italy (1934)

◎ 1-6 vs. Brazil (1950)

◎ 0-0 vs. Italy (1980)

◎ 0-2 vs. France (1984)

◎ 0-2 vs. Germany (1988)

◎ 0-0 vs. England (1996)

◎ 1-2 vs. South Korea… pic.twitter.com/G9I8XeUnHk