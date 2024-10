Mourinho időszakát idézte az FTC ellen nyerő Spurs, sorra kapja a gólokat az MU

Manchester United have scored 2+ goals in five European matches since the start of last season:



◉ L 4-3 vs. Bayern (A)

◉ L 2-3 vs. Galatasaray (H)

◉ L 4-3 vs. FC Copenhagen (A)

◉ D 3-3 vs. Galatasaray (A)

◉ D 3-3 vs. Porto (A)



They haven't won any of them. 🤯#UEL pic.twitter.com/03TnMrNQq4