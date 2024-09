MASON WHITLOCK HITS A 9️⃣DART LEG!!😱😱😱



Mason has just hit the perfect leg at the Modus Live Lounge 🔥🔥



Are the Whitlocks the first Farther/Son EVER to both hit a televised 9️⃣Dart leg!?!🤔 pic.twitter.com/FdT06Tdcwj