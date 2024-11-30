Sportrádió

Nemzeti Sportrádió

Keresés
Menü

NFL: a Raiders több TD-t szerzett, de a Chiefs így is győzött

Vágólapra másolva!
2024.11.30. 08:59
Matthew Wright (49) főszerepet játszott a Chiefs győzelmében (Fotó: Kansas City Chiefs)
Címkék
NFL Kansas City Chiefs Las Vegas Raiders
Továbbra is csak egy vereséggel áll a tengerentúli profi amerikaifutball-ligában (NFL) a Kansas City Chiefs, amely úgy is nyerni tudott otthon a Las Vegas Raiders ellen, hogy csak egy TD-t szerzett, míg ellenfele kettőt.

 

A vártnál jobban megszenvedett az AFC Nyugati csoportjában a meccs előtt 10–1-es mérleggel vezető Kansas City Chiefs a csoportban 2–9-es mérleggel az utolsó helyen álló Las Vegas Raiders ellen. Pedig a harmadik negyed közepén, miután Matthew Wright a harmadik mezőnygólját is berúgta, Justin Watson pedig korábban elkapott egy TD-t, a Chiefs már 16–3-ra vezetett, akkor úgy tűnt, könnyedén érvényesül a papírforma.

Csakhogy a folytatásban az összesen 340 yarddal záró Aidan O’Connel is passzolt két TD-t, előbb Brock Bowersnek, majd Tre Tuckernek, és a negyedik negyedben Tucker 58 yardos TD-elkapásával egyenlített a Raiders. Ezután azonban Wright az ötödik kísérletéből a negyedik mezőnygólját is berúgta, miközben a másik oldalon Daniel Carlson a negyedik nekifutásból harmadjára hibázott el a mezőnygólkísérletet, ezúttal 28 yardról, így a Chiefs nyerte a meccset 19–17-re. A címvédő irányítója, Patrick Mahomes 306 yarddal és egy TD-passzal zárt. 

AMERIKAI FUTBALL
NFL, ALAPSZAKASZ
13. FORDULÓ
Kansas City Chiefs–Las Vegas Raiders 19–17 
KORÁBBAN
Dallas Cowboys–New York Giants 27–20
Green Bay Packers–Miami Dolphins 30–17
Detroit Lions–Chicago Bears 23–20

Vasárnap
19.00: Atlanta Falcons–Los Angeles Chargers (Tv: Arena4)
19.00: Cincinnati Bengals–Pittsburgh Steelers
19.00: Jacksonville Jaguars–Houston Texans
19.00: Minnesota Vikings–Arizona Cardinals
19.00: New England Patriots–Indianapolis Colts
19.00: New York Jets–Seattle Seahawks
19.00: Washington Commanders–Tennessee Titans
22.05: Carolina Panthers–Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22.25: New Orleans Saints–Los Angeles Rams
22.25: Baltimore Ravens–Philadelphia Eagles (Tv: Arena4)
Hétfő
2.20: Buffalo Bills–San Francisco 49ers (Tv: Arena4)
Kedd
2.15: Denver Broncos–Cleveland Browns (Tv: Arena4)

 
AFC KeletGy-V-D%SZ–KPK
1. Buffalo Bills9 – 2 – 00.818320–214+106
2. Miami Dolphins5 – 7 – 00.417232–266–34
3. New York Jets3 – 8 – 00.273204–242–38
4. New England Patriots3 – 9 – 00.250197–282–85

 
 
 
 
 
AFC ÉszakGy-V-D%SZ–KPK
1. Pittsburgh Steelers8 – 3 – 00.727252–186+66
2. Baltimore Ravens8 – 4 – 00.667364–294+70
3. Cincinnati Bengals4 – 7 – 00.364297–296+1
4. Cleveland Browns3 – 8 – 00.273186–267–81

 
 
 
 
 
AFC DélGy-V-D%SZ–KPK
1. Houston Texans7 – 5 – 00.583285–268+17
2. Indianapolis Colts5 – 7 – 00.417242–274–32
3. Tennessee Titans3 – 8 – 00.273205–290–85
4. Jacksonville Jaguars2 – 9 – 00.182208–316–108

 
 
 
 
 
AFC NyugatGy-V-D%SZ–KPK
1. Kansas City Chiefs11 – 1 – 00.917293–238+55
2. Los Angeles Chargers7 – 4 – 00.636243–175+68
3. Denver Broncos7 – 5 – 00.583264–202+62
4. Las Vegas Raiders2 – 10 – 00.167226–337–111

 
 
 
 
 
NFC KeletGy-V-D%SZ–KPK
1. Philadelphia Eagles9 – 2 – 00.818296–199+97
2. Washington Commanders7 – 5 – 00.583334–277+57
3. Dallas Cowboys5 – 7 – 00.417248–339–91
4. New York Giants2 – 10 – 00.167183–279–96

 
 
 
 
 
NFC ÉszakGy-V-D%SZ–KPK
1. Detroit Lions11 – 1 – 00.917383–203+180
2. Minnesota Vikings9 – 2 – 00.818274–197+77
3. Green Bay Packers9 – 3 – 00.750318–243+75
4. Chicago Bears4 – 8 – 00.333241–240+1

 
 
 
 
 
NFC DélGy-V-D%SZ–KPK
1. Atlanta Falcons6 – 5 – 00.545244–274–30
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers5 – 6 – 00.455309–273+36
3. New Orleans Saints4 – 7 – 00.364262–260+2
4. Carolina Panthers3 – 8 – 00.273194–340–146

 
 
 
 
 
NFC NyugatGy-V-D%SZ–KPK
1. Seattle Seahawks6 – 5 – 00.545246–244+2
2. Arizona Cardinals6 – 5 – 00.545244–236+8
3. Los Angeles Rams5 – 6 – 00.455233–276–43
4. San Francisco 49ers5 – 6 – 00.455260–2600

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
AFCGy-V-D%SZ–KPK
1. Kansas City Chiefs11 – 1 – 00.917293–238+55
2. Buffalo Bills9 – 2 – 00.818320–214+106
3. Pittsburgh Steelers8 – 3 – 00.727252–186+66
4. Houston Texans7 – 5 – 00.583285–268+17
5. Baltimore Ravens8 – 4 – 00.667364–294+70
6. Los Angeles Chargers7 – 4 – 00.636243–175+68
7. Denver Broncos7 – 5 – 00.583264–202+62
8. Indianapolis Colts5 – 7 – 00.417242–274–32
8. Miami Dolphins5 – 7 – 00.417232–266–34
10. Cincinnati Bengals4 – 7 – 00.364297–296+1
11. Tennessee Titans3 – 8 – 00.273205–290–85
11. Cleveland Browns3 – 8 – 00.273186–267–81
11. New York Jets3 – 8 – 00.273204–242–38
14. New England Patriots3 – 9 – 00.250197–282–85
15. Jacksonville Jaguars2 – 9 – 00.182208–316–108
16. Las Vegas Raiders2 – 10 – 00.167226–337–111

 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
NFCGy-V-D%SZ–KPK
1. Detroit Lions11 – 1 – 00.917383–203+180
2. Philadelphia Eagles9 – 2 – 00.818296–199+97
3. Seattle Seahawks6 – 5 – 00.545246–244+2
3. Atlanta Falcons6 – 5 – 00.545244–274–30
5. Minnesota Vikings9 – 2 – 00.818274–197+77
6. Green Bay Packers9 – 3 – 00.750318–243+75
7. Washington Commanders7 – 5 – 00.583334–277+57
8. Arizona Cardinals6 – 5 – 00.545244–236+8
9. San Francisco 49ers5 – 6 – 00.455260–2600
9. Los Angeles Rams5 – 6 – 00.455233–276–43
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers5 – 6 – 00.455309–273+36
12. Dallas Cowboys5 – 7 – 00.417248–339–91
13. New Orleans Saints4 – 7 – 00.364262–260+2
14. Chicago Bears4 – 8 – 00.333241–240+1
15. Carolina Panthers3 – 8 – 00.273194–340–146
16. New York Giants2 – 10 – 00.167183–279–96
AZ ÁLLÁS

 

 

NFL Kansas City Chiefs Las Vegas Raiders
Legfrissebb hírek
Ezek is érdekelhetik