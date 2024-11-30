NFL: a Raiders több TD-t szerzett, de a Chiefs így is győzött

A vártnál jobban megszenvedett az AFC Nyugati csoportjában a meccs előtt 10–1-es mérleggel vezető Kansas City Chiefs a csoportban 2–9-es mérleggel az utolsó helyen álló Las Vegas Raiders ellen. Pedig a harmadik negyed közepén, miután Matthew Wright a harmadik mezőnygólját is berúgta, Justin Watson pedig korábban elkapott egy TD-t, a Chiefs már 16–3-ra vezetett, akkor úgy tűnt, könnyedén érvényesül a papírforma.

Csakhogy a folytatásban az összesen 340 yarddal záró Aidan O’Connel is passzolt két TD-t, előbb Brock Bowersnek, majd Tre Tuckernek, és a negyedik negyedben Tucker 58 yardos TD-elkapásával egyenlített a Raiders. Ezután azonban Wright az ötödik kísérletéből a negyedik mezőnygólját is berúgta, miközben a másik oldalon Daniel Carlson a negyedik nekifutásból harmadjára hibázott el a mezőnygólkísérletet, ezúttal 28 yardról, így a Chiefs nyerte a meccset 19–17-re. A címvédő irányítója, Patrick Mahomes 306 yarddal és egy TD-passzal zárt.

AMERIKAI FUTBALL

NFL, ALAPSZAKASZ

13. FORDULÓ

Kansas City Chiefs–Las Vegas Raiders 19–17

KORÁBBAN

Dallas Cowboys–New York Giants 27–20

Green Bay Packers–Miami Dolphins 30–17

Detroit Lions–Chicago Bears 23–20

Vasárnap

19.00: Atlanta Falcons–Los Angeles Chargers (Tv: Arena4)

19.00: Cincinnati Bengals–Pittsburgh Steelers

19.00: Jacksonville Jaguars–Houston Texans

19.00: Minnesota Vikings–Arizona Cardinals

19.00: New England Patriots–Indianapolis Colts

19.00: New York Jets–Seattle Seahawks

19.00: Washington Commanders–Tennessee Titans

22.05: Carolina Panthers–Tampa Bay Buccaneers

22.25: New Orleans Saints–Los Angeles Rams

22.25: Baltimore Ravens–Philadelphia Eagles (Tv: Arena4)

Hétfő

2.20: Buffalo Bills–San Francisco 49ers (Tv: Arena4)

Kedd

2.15: Denver Broncos–Cleveland Browns (Tv: Arena4)