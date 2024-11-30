NFL: a Raiders több TD-t szerzett, de a Chiefs így is győzött

A vártnál jobban megszenvedett az AFC Nyugati csoportjában a meccs előtt 10–1-es mérleggel vezető Kansas City Chiefs a csoportban 2–9-es mérleggel az utolsó helyen álló Las Vegas Raiders ellen. Pedig a harmadik negyed közepén, miután Matthew Wright a harmadik mezőnygólját is berúgta, Justin Watson pedig korábban elkapott egy TD-t, a Chiefs már 16–3-ra vezetett, akkor úgy tűnt, könnyedén érvényesül a papírforma.
Csakhogy a folytatásban az összesen 340 yarddal záró Aidan O’Connel is passzolt két TD-t, előbb Brock Bowersnek, majd Tre Tuckernek, és a negyedik negyedben Tucker 58 yardos TD-elkapásával egyenlített a Raiders. Ezután azonban Wright az ötödik kísérletéből a negyedik mezőnygólját is berúgta, miközben a másik oldalon Daniel Carlson a negyedik nekifutásból harmadjára hibázott el a mezőnygólkísérletet, ezúttal 28 yardról, így a Chiefs nyerte a meccset 19–17-re. A címvédő irányítója, Patrick Mahomes 306 yarddal és egy TD-passzal zárt.
AMERIKAI FUTBALL
NFL, ALAPSZAKASZ
13. FORDULÓ
Kansas City Chiefs–Las Vegas Raiders 19–17
KORÁBBAN
Dallas Cowboys–New York Giants 27–20
Green Bay Packers–Miami Dolphins 30–17
Detroit Lions–Chicago Bears 23–20
Vasárnap
19.00: Atlanta Falcons–Los Angeles Chargers (Tv: Arena4)
19.00: Cincinnati Bengals–Pittsburgh Steelers
19.00: Jacksonville Jaguars–Houston Texans
19.00: Minnesota Vikings–Arizona Cardinals
19.00: New England Patriots–Indianapolis Colts
19.00: New York Jets–Seattle Seahawks
19.00: Washington Commanders–Tennessee Titans
22.05: Carolina Panthers–Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22.25: New Orleans Saints–Los Angeles Rams
22.25: Baltimore Ravens–Philadelphia Eagles (Tv: Arena4)
Hétfő
2.20: Buffalo Bills–San Francisco 49ers (Tv: Arena4)
Kedd
2.15: Denver Broncos–Cleveland Browns (Tv: Arena4)
|AFC Kelet
|Gy-V-D
|%
|SZ–K
|PK
|1. Buffalo Bills
|9 – 2 – 0
|0.818
|320–214
|+106
|2. Miami Dolphins
|5 – 7 – 0
|0.417
|232–266
|–34
|3. New York Jets
|3 – 8 – 0
|0.273
|204–242
|–38
|4. New England Patriots
|3 – 9 – 0
|0.250
|197–282
|–85
|AFC Észak
|Gy-V-D
|%
|SZ–K
|PK
|1. Pittsburgh Steelers
|8 – 3 – 0
|0.727
|252–186
|+66
|2. Baltimore Ravens
|8 – 4 – 0
|0.667
|364–294
|+70
|3. Cincinnati Bengals
|4 – 7 – 0
|0.364
|297–296
|+1
|4. Cleveland Browns
|3 – 8 – 0
|0.273
|186–267
|–81
|AFC Dél
|Gy-V-D
|%
|SZ–K
|PK
|1. Houston Texans
|7 – 5 – 0
|0.583
|285–268
|+17
|2. Indianapolis Colts
|5 – 7 – 0
|0.417
|242–274
|–32
|3. Tennessee Titans
|3 – 8 – 0
|0.273
|205–290
|–85
|4. Jacksonville Jaguars
|2 – 9 – 0
|0.182
|208–316
|–108
|AFC Nyugat
|Gy-V-D
|%
|SZ–K
|PK
|1. Kansas City Chiefs
|11 – 1 – 0
|0.917
|293–238
|+55
|2. Los Angeles Chargers
|7 – 4 – 0
|0.636
|243–175
|+68
|3. Denver Broncos
|7 – 5 – 0
|0.583
|264–202
|+62
|4. Las Vegas Raiders
|2 – 10 – 0
|0.167
|226–337
|–111
|NFC Kelet
|Gy-V-D
|%
|SZ–K
|PK
|1. Philadelphia Eagles
|9 – 2 – 0
|0.818
|296–199
|+97
|2. Washington Commanders
|7 – 5 – 0
|0.583
|334–277
|+57
|3. Dallas Cowboys
|5 – 7 – 0
|0.417
|248–339
|–91
|4. New York Giants
|2 – 10 – 0
|0.167
|183–279
|–96
|NFC Észak
|Gy-V-D
|%
|SZ–K
|PK
|1. Detroit Lions
|11 – 1 – 0
|0.917
|383–203
|+180
|2. Minnesota Vikings
|9 – 2 – 0
|0.818
|274–197
|+77
|3. Green Bay Packers
|9 – 3 – 0
|0.750
|318–243
|+75
|4. Chicago Bears
|4 – 8 – 0
|0.333
|241–240
|+1
|NFC Dél
|Gy-V-D
|%
|SZ–K
|PK
|1. Atlanta Falcons
|6 – 5 – 0
|0.545
|244–274
|–30
|2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|5 – 6 – 0
|0.455
|309–273
|+36
|3. New Orleans Saints
|4 – 7 – 0
|0.364
|262–260
|+2
|4. Carolina Panthers
|3 – 8 – 0
|0.273
|194–340
|–146
|NFC Nyugat
|Gy-V-D
|%
|SZ–K
|PK
|1. Seattle Seahawks
|6 – 5 – 0
|0.545
|246–244
|+2
|2. Arizona Cardinals
|6 – 5 – 0
|0.545
|244–236
|+8
|3. Los Angeles Rams
|5 – 6 – 0
|0.455
|233–276
|–43
|4. San Francisco 49ers
|5 – 6 – 0
|0.455
|260–260
|0
