A szlovénok veretlenül estek ki

Slovenia 🇸🇮 travels home without losing a single game at #EURO2024. Four games, four draws against four higher ranked opponents.



SLO 🇸🇮 v DEN 🇩🇰 1-1

SLO 🇸🇮 v SRB 🇷🇸 1-1

SLO 🇸🇮 v ENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 0-0

SLO 🇸🇮 v POR 🇵🇹 0-0