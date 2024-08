Belga klub veheti kölcsön Németh Andrást – sajtóhír

🟢⚫️ #CercleBrugge eyeing András Németh !



🇭🇺 Working to find the right substitute in case of Kevin Denkey’s departure,

Groen & Zwart anticipated and pointed out Hamburger SV striker as potential prospect.



🗣️ Informal talks about personal terms have already taken place with… pic.twitter.com/XwrU3Ir7lp