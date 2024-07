Mbappé szerint nem teljesített jól az Eb-n – hírfolyam

🚨🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé: “In football you’re good or not good. I wasn’t good”.



“My Euro was a failure”.



“I wanted to be European champion… I will now go on holiday, I will rest well, it will do me a lot of good, then I will get ready to start a new life. There's a lot to do”. pic.twitter.com/9QW45qMPtI