Scottie Schefflernek idén minden összejött

🏌️‍♂️🇺🇸 Scottie Scheffler: A Year to Remember!



Scottie Scheffler from @TeamUSA has had an incredible year!



From winning The Masters to consistently being the world’s #1 ranked golfer, his journey has been nothing short of remarkable.



Today, he topped it all off by winning his… pic.twitter.com/DSZwXH0n4F