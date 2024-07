Az olimpia után fogorvoshoz kell menniük az érmeseknek?

Alex de Minaur has withdrawn from men’s singles at #Paris2024, but will take part in men's doubles alongside his childhood friend, Alexei Popyrin 👉 https://t.co/DYr9mAONve



Alex has been rehabbing a hip injury he sustained during the fourth round at Wimbledon.#AllezAUS pic.twitter.com/bQBmG8D6kP