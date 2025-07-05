Sportrádió

A Chelsea öngóllal búcsúztatta a Palmeirast a klubvilágbajnokságon

VARGA BALÁZSVARGA BALÁZS
2025.07.05. 05:00
null
Trevoh Chalobah (jobbra) adta a gólpasszt Cole Palmernek (Fotó: Getty Images)
A labdarúgó-klubvilágbajnokság második negyeddöntőjében az angol Chelsea öngóllal múlta felül a Palmeirast, a londoni csapat 2–1-es sikerrel jutott be a legjobb négy közé.

KLUBVILÁGBAJNOKSÁG, EGYESÜLT ÁLLAMOK
NEGYEDDÖNTŐ
Palmeiras (brazil)–Chelsea FC (angol) 1–2 (0–1)
Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field, 65 782 néző. Vezette: Faghani (ausztrál)
Palmeiras: Weverton – Giay, Micael, Bruno Fuchs, Vanderlan – Ríos (R. Veiga, 85.), E. Martínez (A. Moreno, 76.) – Allan (Maurício, 67.), F. Torres (Paulinho, 67.), Estevao – Vitor Roque (Flaco López, 76.). Vezetőedző: Abel Ferreira
Chelsea: R. Sánchez – Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella – Andrey Santos (Essugo, 90+1.) – Nkunku (Madueke, 54.), E. Fernández – Neto (Dewsbury-Hall, 87.), Delap (Joao Pedro, 54.), Palmer. Menedzser: Enzo Maresca
Gólszerző: Estevao (53.), ill. Palmer (16.), Giay (83. – öngól)

Összefoglaló hamarosan...

KORÁBBAN
Fluminense (brazil)–Al-Hilal (szaúdi) 2–1 (M. Martinelli 40., Hércules 70., ill. Marcos Leonardo 51.)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik