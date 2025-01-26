Női kézilabda BL: hihetetlen, földön fekvő játékos lőtt győztes gólt Ambros Martínék ellen – videó

NŐI KÉZILABDA BAJNOKOK LIGÁJA
CSOPORTKÖR, 11. FORDULÓ
A-CSOPORT
Nyköbing (dán)–CSM Bucuresti (román) 27–29 (10–15)
Ld: Vestergaard, Von Pereira 5-5, ill. Neagu 7, Pintea 6
Storhamar (norvég)–Krim Ljubljana (szlovén) 29–28 (14–11)
Ld: Rivas-Toft, Obaidli 7-7, ill. Gros 7
|AZ ÁLLÁS
|1. Metz
|11
|10
|1
|–
|325–291
|+34
|21
|2. FTC
|11
|9
|–
|2
|305–270
|+35
|18
|3. CSM Bucuresti
|11
|6
|–
|5
|319–309
|+10
|12
|4. Podravka Vegeta
|11
|5
|1
|5
|295–301
|–6
|11
|5. Storhamar
|11
|3
|2
|6
|285–295
|–10
|8
|6. Ljubljana
|11
|4
|–
|7
|302–320
|–18
|8
|7. Gloria Bistrita
|11
|3
|–
|8
|302–316
|–14
|6
|8. Nyköbing
|11
|1
|2
|8
|293–324
|–31
|4
B-CSOPORT
Rapid Bucuresti (román)–Esbjerg (dán) 26–28 (11–12)
Ld: Kouyaté 5, ill. Reistad 8, Dekker 6
|AZ ÁLLÁS
|1. GYŐR
|12
|10
|1
|1
|336–291
|+45
|21
|2. Esbjerg
|11
|8
|1
|2
|323–281
|+42
|17
|3. Odense
|11
|8
|–
|3
|338–296
|+42
|16
|4. Brest
|12
|7
|–
|5
|364–324
|+40
|14
|5. Ludwigsburg
|11
|5
|1
|5
|318–315
|+3
|11
|6. Vipers
|14
|3
|1
|10
|245–296
|–51
|7
|7. Rapid Bucuresti
|12
|2
|1
|9
|305–361
|–56
|5
|8. Buducsnoszt
|11
|1
|1
|9
|256–321
|–65
|3