Női kézilabda BL: hihetetlen, földön fekvő játékos lőtt győztes gólt Ambros Martínék ellen – videó

2025.01.26. 21:54
Hihetetlen góllal nyert a Storhamar (Fotó: EHF)
Egészen szürreális módon nyerte meg a csoportmeccsét a Storhamar az Ambros Martín által irányított Krim Ljubljana ellen a női kézilabda Bajnokok Ligájában: Kjerstin Boge Solas a dudaszó pillanatában, a földről lőtt a szlovénok kapujába.

 

 

NŐI KÉZILABDA BAJNOKOK LIGÁJA
CSOPORTKÖR, 11. FORDULÓ
A-CSOPORT
Nyköbing (dán)–CSM Bucuresti (román) 27–29 (10–15)
Ld: Vestergaard, Von Pereira 5-5, ill. Neagu 7, Pintea 6
Storhamar (norvég)–Krim Ljubljana (szlovén) 29–28 (14–11)
Ld: Rivas-Toft, Obaidli 7-7, ill. Gros 7

    
AZ ÁLLÁS       
1. Metz11101325–291+3421
2. FTC1192305–270+3518
3. CSM Bucuresti1165319–309+1012
4. Podravka Vegeta11515295–301–611
5. Storhamar11326285–295–108
6. Ljubljana1147302–320–188
7. Gloria Bistrita1138302–316–146
8. Nyköbing11128293–324–314

B-CSOPORT
Rapid Bucuresti (román)–Esbjerg (dán) 26–28 (11–12)
Ld: Kouyaté 5, ill. Reistad 8, Dekker 6

    
AZ ÁLLÁS       
1. GYŐR121011336–291+4521
2. Esbjerg11812323–281+4217
3. Odense1183338–296+4216
4. Brest1275364–324+4014
5. Ludwigsburg11515318–315+311
6. Vipers143110245–296–517
7. Rapid Bucuresti12219305–361–565
8. Buducsnoszt11119256–321–653

 

 

