Luke Humphries nyerte meg a darts Premier League-et

THE NUKE IS IN THE FINAL! ☢️



From 6-4 down, Luke Littler wins 6/7 legs to beat Gerwyn Price 10-7!



He's now just one win away from retaining his title!



📺 https://t.co/CxOorrFXK9 #PLDarts25 | Play-Offs SF1 pic.twitter.com/Qplq2JAjQv