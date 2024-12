Máris búcsúzott Gary Anderson a dartsvilágbajnokságtól

RYDZ KO'S THE WALL! ⚪️⚫️



The German number one is OUT!



Callan Rydz books his place in the third round, as he beats Martin Schindler in a straight set victory, and sets up a tie with either Dimitri Van den Bergh or Dylan Slevin!



