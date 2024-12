Damon Heta kilencnyilassal indította a darts-vb karácsony utáni szakaszát – videó

WOODHOUSE COMPLETES THE COMEBACK!



Remarkable scenes at Ally Pally!



Luke Woodhouse wins NINE straight legs to stun nine-dart hero Damon Heta, recovering from 3-1 down in sets to reach the last 16!



📺 https://t.co/pIQvhqYxEj#WCDarts pic.twitter.com/BxGjh5wDm7