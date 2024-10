Teljessé vált De Decker csodája, a világbajnokot legyőzve megnyerte a World Grand Prix-t

DESTINY FOR DE DECKER! 🏆🇧🇪



MIKE DE DECKER WINS THE WORLD GRAND PRIX!



The Belgian produces the performance of his life to defeat Luke Humphries 6-4 in one of the best double-start finals of all-time!



📺 https://t.co/BtWBaRnhB5#WGPDarts | Final pic.twitter.com/nWYm8CYYC0