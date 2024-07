Itt vannak Yamal statisztikái az Eb-ről

🇪🇸 Lamine Yamal at EURO 2024 (so far):



◉ Joint-most assists (3)

◉ Most big chances created (6)

◉ Joint-most key passes (16)

◎ 5th highest rated player (7.65)

◎ 12 successful dribbles

◎ 26 touches in opposition box

◎ 1 goal



YPOTT? POTT? Both? 😅