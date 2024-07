Bukayo Saka a meccs embere – teljes joggal

Bukayo Saka's game by numbers vs. Switzerland:



10 duels won

8 touches in opp. box

4/4 take-ons completed

3 shots

3 tackles

2 fouls won

2 chances created

1 shot on target

1 goal



And he slotted home his penalty. ⚽️#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/odVbOqCpEe