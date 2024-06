Eddig ez a remekbe szabott gólok Eb-je

There have been 25 goals scored at the Euros so far, eight of them have been from outside the box:



🇩🇪 Florian Wirtz

🇩🇪 Emre Can

🇨🇭 Michel Aebischer

🇮🇹 Nicolò Barella

🇳🇱 Cody Gakpo

🇸🇮 Erik Janža

🇷🇴 Nicolae Stanciu

🇷🇴 Răzvan Marin



