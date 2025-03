Jokics nélkül is fontos győzelmet aratott a Denver – videók

NEW SEASON HIGH IN PTS FOR ANDREW WIGGINS ‼️



🎯 42 PTS

🎯 5 AST

🎯 2 STL

🎯 6 3PM



He's now the 5th player in Heat franchise history to have 40+ PTS, 5+ AST, & 5+ 3PM in a game! pic.twitter.com/DtgrOHpoYT