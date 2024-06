„Előre a tizenhatodikért!” – Éder Militao Mbappénak

🚨 Kylian Mbappé, expected to wear 9️⃣ as shirt number at Real Madrid.



Sources guarantee Kylian or his camp didn’t even ask Real Madrid to get number 🔟 for upcoming season.



Mbappé and Real Madrid respect Luka Modrić who’s staying and extending his contract for next season.… pic.twitter.com/gEPQNia46o