A Juventus kiszemelte magának Mason Greenwoodot – sajtóhír

🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Mason Greenwood, Player of the Season for Getafe… with Manchester United already working to sell him this summer.



Active talks taking place to find the best solution with #MUFC determined to make profit with Mason’s sale.



One to watch in the next weeks. pic.twitter.com/Z4Cg8MggAD