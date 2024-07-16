Sportrádió

A Miami NFL-csapata ihlette Messiék harmadik számú mezét – képek

2024.07.16. 19:33
Miami két legnépszerűbb tízese, Lionel Messi és Tyreek Hill (Fotó: Getty Images)
NFL Miami Dolphins MLS Inter Miami
Akárcsak az NFL-ben szereplő Miami Dolphins hazai mezénél, az Inter Miami labdarúgócsapatának harmadik számú szerelésénél is a világoskék dominál – íme Lionel Messiék új trikója.

 

